Celebrate Waushara County’s 30th annual June Dairy Breakfast this Sunday

The 30th annual Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast will be held at the Hancock Agricultural Research Station from 7:30 a.m. to noon this Sunday, June 25.

Come out and join in the fun with live music, door prizes and guided tours as well as the ever-popular Little Farmer Dress-up Contest for children 6 years old and under starting at 11 a.m. The participants donning their best farmer duds will walk away with special prizes.

One of the highlights of the event is the breakfast, which will include pancakes, real maple syrup, honey, hash browns, ham, cheese, milk, cranberry juice, coffee, ice cream and strawberries. There is a requested donation for those wishing to attend the event, with children 3 years old and under free.

