Celebrate Independence Day July 1st-4th

SATURDAY, JULY 1

•Hancock Main Street Celebration: Hancock Library Bake and Book Sale begins at 10 a.m.; Hancock Lions Independence Day Celebration Street Dance and Parade starts at 5 p.m. on the north end of Main Street.

•Mt. Morris Independence Day Parade: Parade will begin at 11 a.m. traveling through downtown. Bike decorating for the parade starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Chapel in the Pines. Food will be also available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Morris Town Park.

•Berlin Celebration: The festivities will include craft and food vendors and live music from 3 to 11:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. Kids games include a bounce house and a petting zoo. Fireworks will be at dusk.

•Waushara County Freedom Fest: Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Main Street, Wautoma. Parade lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. on South Waupaca Street. Festivities continue at the Waushara County Fairground with live music, children’s activities and fireworks at dusk.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

•Neshkoro Independence Day Celebration: The Neshkoro Area Fire Department Car Show will begin at 8 a.m. at the Neshkoro Fire Station. Live music will start at 8:30 p.m. at Rivers Edge Park between the two bridges, followed by fireworks at dusk.

•Poy Sippi Chicken Bar-B-Que: The event will include popular summer food such as brats and hamburgers and games for the kids.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

•Waupaca’s Fourth of July Celebration: Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the north end of Main Street, and will travel south to Lake Street. A chicken Bar-B-Que will follow at South Park, and the Chain Skiers will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Rainbow Lake. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. over Shadow Lake at South Park.

