CAP Services seeks volunteers for Waushara County tax program

Planning for the upcoming income tax filing season is underway and CAP Services is seeking volunteers in Waushara County to prepare tax returns and provide customer support. Since 2007, CAP Services has provided free tax preparation to low-income families in Waushara County through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

“The program provides volunteers with a short-term opportunity to make a large-scale impact,” said Connie Henn, CAP’s lead tax assistance coordinator. “For households whose resources are already stretched, our free tax services provide a stepping stone from getting by to getting ahead, helping families keep and save more of their hard-earned money.”

During the 2017 filing season, volunteers helped 212 households in Waushara County secure more than $216,000 in income tax refunds. With an average cost of $160 per paid tax return, these volunteers also saved families more than $33,000 in fees in 2017.

