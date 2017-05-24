Bug Tussel to host Honor Flight Program on May 31

Looking for a way to say thank you to those who have served their country, Bug Tussel Wireless Central Wisconsin Retails Sales Manager Ann Steberl is planning an Old Glory Honor Flight Program to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the World War II Memorial Building in Wautoma.

Steberl, who is in charge of Bug Tussel’s event planning for the Central, Eastern and Western Regions, has planned a full day of events, including speakers, raffles and a dinner for veterans beginning at 4 p.m. catered by the Moose Inn.

The benefit will be broadcasted live on The Bug Radio Station starting at 11 a.m., followed by a Korean War slideshow by Dave Algerman at noon; a featured speaker at 1 p.m.; visitors from the Veterans Home at King arriving at 2:30 p.m.; a World War II sideshow at 3 p.m.; dinner at 4 p.m.; a speech by Old Glory Honor Flight President Lorraine Van Kampen at 5 p.m.; and a flag folding and gun salute at 5:30 p.m.

