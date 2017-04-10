Bryan Morgan promoted to U.S. Army Colonel

United States Department of Army Officials announced the promotion of Bryan A. Morgan to the rank of Colonel on Sept. 26.

Col. Morgan, the son of Jim and Peggy Morgan, Plainfield, and the Godson of the late Bernilda Lee of Gays Mills, is a 1992 graduate of North Crawford High School at Soldiers Grove, and a 1996 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

Upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s Aviation Branch. After 18 months of helicopter training at Ft. Rucker, AL, he won the Top Gun competition and was named the Top Gun Attack Helicopter Pilot for the U.S. 8th Army and U.N. forces in South Korea. He went on to win an additional three Top Gun Awards in his assignments with the Attack Helicopter forces of the U.S. Army.

