Body discovered following house fire in West Bloomfield

A body was found by authorities on Sept. 20 following a fire at a residence the night before on North County A in the Town of Bloomfield.

The Waushara County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a house on fire at 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 19. The West Bloomfield Fire Department was dispatched along with the Poy Sippi Fire Department.

When the units arrived at the house, they found a house fully engulfed in flames, so additional fire departments were also requested along with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an updated release from Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett, there will need to be further investigation done to identify the remains, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.