Blue Ribbon Kids Day searching for exhibitors

Planning is underway for Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day, a family fun and resource fair held in Waushara County each April during Child Abuse Prevention Month. The 2018 Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day will be held on Saturday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkside Middle School in Wautoma.

Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day attracts nearly 1,000 parents, grandparents and children who learn and practice safety skills, discover area resources and enjoy a morning of free family focused fun. It is the largest free family event offered in Waushara County. Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day is a past Beyond the Blue Ribbon Award recipient, and has been recognized by the Children’s Trust Fund, Child Abuse Prevention Fund and Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin.

Organizations interested in providing an exhibit regarding parenting, safety, and other services that promote healthy families or offer a family activity are encouraged to apply. There is no cost to exhibitors.

For more information or to request exhibitor guidelines and application, contact Angie Konieczki at 920-787-6550, 888-250-4331 or angie.konieczki@co.waushara.wi.us. The application deadline is March 1.