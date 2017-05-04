Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day: A great day for area families

A beautiful spring morning welcomed the almost 1,000 children, parents and grandparents who attended Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day on Saturday, April 1, at Parkside Middle School in Wautoma.

The Waushara County Department of Human Services Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day Committee has coordinated this family fun and resource fair for 25 years.

The event, held each April during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, registered 980 guests who spent the morning exploring exhibits, learning about safety and enjoying time together as a family. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, children were invited to select free children’s book. More than 450 books were distributed.

Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day, a free family fun and resource fair, provided information and activities to inform and strengthen families. It included family entertainment, hands on activities, and informational exhibits for parents and children.

“Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day is great for area families. It provides an opportunity for families to learn about area resources and enjoy free family fun, something our local families need,” Jan Novak, Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day committee chair. “The event’s success and longevity are testaments to incredible community support, program exhibitors and the volunteers who make it happen.”

Singer, songwriter Tom Pease entertained families with a concert filled with fun and interactive songs that caused audience members to laugh, dance and sing. The Wautoma Kiwanis Club sponsored the concert.

Animals delighted and engaged children of all ages. Children enjoyed interacting with rabbits provided by the Waushara County 4-H Rabbit Association; exotic rainforest reptiles at Natures Niche, LCC sponsored by The Cupboard; chicks, goats, rabbits, sheep, a miniature mule, potbelly pig and a llama at Havens Petting Farm, LLC sponsored by Healthy Communities-Healthy Youth; and a miniature therapy horse from Living Anew Farm.

The Coloma Fire De-partment’s Fire Safety House, sponsored by The Cupboard, simulated a house fire and provided fire safety training to 200 parents and children. When entering the simulator, families were asked to identify fire hazards, learned about responding to a house fire and then practiced their escape as fire alarms sounded and smoke filled the room. Families also had the chance to explore Wautoma Fire Department equipment as well as Waushara County Department of Emergency Services ambulances.

