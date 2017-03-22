Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day Activities set for April 1

The 25th annual Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day will feature a number of activities geared toward families from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Parkside Middle School, 16th Avenue, Wautoma.

The free event is held each April during Child Abuse Prevention Month to raise awareness about child abuse, offer families an opportunity to learn about area resources and provide free family fun that offers entertainment, hands-on activities and informational exhibits.

On-stage family enter-tainment will feature children’s singer and songwriter Tom Pease, sponsored by the Wautoma Area Kiwanis Club, and will take the stage at 10 a.m. for a concert filled with song, movement and fun.

Bouncy fun, sponsored by the Wautoma Rental, Wild Rose Kiwanis, the Hancock and Redgranite Lions Clubs and Farmers State Bank, will allow children the opportunity to enjoy an inflatable obstacle course and a jungle-themed bouncy house.

Animals and nature exhibits will give children the opportunity to explore. Havens Petting Farm, sponsored by Healthy Communities Healthy Youth, will introduce children to animals one might find on a Wisconsin farm, while Nature’s Niche, sponsored by The Cupboard, will educate families about rainforest species and habitat with live animals for display and touch.

A mini horse used in equine assisted therapy will also be on hand along with live chicks and rabbits courtesy of Waushara County 4-H and the 4-H Rabbit Association. Other nature related exhibits include the Ice Age Trail, the Wild Rose Fish Hatchery, camping crafts and games and gardening fun.

Families will also have the chance to learn and practice safe escapes from a simulated house fire when they visit the Coloma Fire Department’s Safety House, sponsored by the Wautoma Medical Complex.

