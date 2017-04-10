Black Hawk Folk Society presents Anne Hills

Black Hawk Folk Society is proud to present Anne Hills, a nationally touring singer/songwriter, in concert Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center, N3137 21st Lane, Wautoma.

Hills grew up in Michigan where she attended Interlochen Arts Academy where she formed her first folk trio. Hills early career also included providing the female vocals for the Big Band, famous for turning out jazz greats such as Peter Erskine and Chris Brubeck. In 1976, she moved to Chicago where she co-founded Hogeye Music, a folklore center important part of Chicago’s thriving music scene.

Hills’ career continues to expand having recorded with Bruce Springsteen and Ani di Franco, toured with Tom Paxton, performed with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra and written and performed for theater productions.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.