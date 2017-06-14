Berlin Police investigation uncovers meth labratory

The City of Berlin Police Department was involved in an investigation on June 10 resulting in the discovery of a clandestine laboratory, which is common in the use of manufacturing methamphetamine.

With the assistance of the Berlin Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the laboratory was safely disassembled, according to a release from Berlin Police Captain Kevin Block.

Two subjects were taken into custody on probation violations and a third party on drug charges.

The case remains under investigation with multiple charges to be filled with the Green Lake County District Attorney’s Office. No injuries or property loss was reported.

The Green Lake County Department of Health and Human Services is also assisting with the investigation.

