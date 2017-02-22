Berlin apartment complex a total loss following fire

The City of Berlin Fire Department and the City of Berlin Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at the Quarry Street Apartments at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Upon arrival emergency personnel found the apartment building located at 125 Quarry St to be engulfed in flames.

This building contains four apartment units, and all occupants were evacuated. The American Red Cross is assisting the four families displaced. At this time there are no reported injuries.

The Poy Sippi Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Berlin Fire Department in extinguishing the fire. It appears the building is a total loss.

The Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Police Department are continuing to investigate the fire, as there has been extensive property loss. The State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation has been contacted and will assist in the investigation.

