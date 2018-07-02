Berkshire publishes “The Long Journey Home”

MaryAnn Berkshire, Wautoma, has published a new novel, “The Long Journey Home”. Berkshire has achieved every author’s dream of publishing a book. Berkshire has to her credit nine novels and six children’s books since 2004. She has a passion for writing and will be happy to answer questions from “would be” authors and others who just want to know what it takes to reach this achievement.

