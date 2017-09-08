Bancroft Good Old Days to be held this Saturday and Sunday

The two-day Bancroft Good Old Days festivities will kick off this Saturday, Aug. 12, with the Good Old Days Gallop 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m.

Registration for the 5K begins at 9 a.m. at the Bancroft Lions Park on Main Street. Food and beverage services also begin at 10 a.m. with children’s games held throughout the day.

Following a full day of family-fun activities, the band “Raised Reckless” will take the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. as Good Old Days’ featured Saturday evening performance.

Looking for more fun, the Sunday, Aug. 13, activities begin with food and beverages starting at 10 a.m., a chicken dinner at 11 a.m. and the Bancroft Good Old Days Parade, with the theme, “Bringing Back the Good Old Days”, heading down Main Street at Noon.

Starting at 1 p.m., children of all ages can have some fun playing games throughout Bancroft Lions Park which include a pie eating contest, obstacle course, egg toss, water balloon toss, the “Slippery Pickle”, a bounce house, barrel train and dunk tank.

The Bancroft Lions Good Old Days event is held each year rain or shine, so get out of the house and enjoy some family fun.

For more information about the Good Old Days, visit Facebook.com/Bancroft LionsClub. To register online visit http://getmeregistered.com/GoodOldDaysGallop5K.