ASTOP Sexual Abuse Services now located in Redgranite

With a high number of sexual assault cases reported in Waushara County, ASTOP Sexual Abuse Services received a two-year grant from the Victim of Crime Act to expand their advocacy into the area in November 2016.

Realizing the importance of having an advocacy program like this in the area, ThedaCare allowed the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to sublease the Redgranite building, located at 402 Preston Lane. ASTOP moved into this new Waushara County location in mid-February.

With this expansion, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization now serves Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Waushara Counties to provide a link between crisis and recovery while working with law enforcement to provide advocacy services to sexual assault survivors.

ASTOP, which stands for Assist Survivors, Treatment, Outreach, Prevention, began in Fond du Lac in 1992 as a way to provide support to survivors of sexual abuse by offering legal, medical and law enforcement advocacy, providing cost-free treatment for individuals and families, reaching out to the community and preventing reoccurrence through education.

Client Advocate Patti Crump heads the sexual assault response team in Green Lake and Waushara Counties and serves as a member of the Waushara County Human Trafficking Committee.

Crump, a Berlin native, has extensive knowledge of sexually based crimes having retired as a Sensitive Crimes detective for the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She is also trained in child forensic interviewing and facilitates the Green Lake and Waushara County Sexual Assault Response Team.

The trained staff at ASTOP offers support to survivors of sexual abuse, rape or incest as well as to their affected family members, while offering cost free services to adults, teens and youth. The organization’s services include an absolute confidentiality 24-hour crisis line, immediate support, individual and family short-term counseling with qualified staff referrals to other agencies, appropriate education and awareness programs, including medical and law enforcement advocacy support groups.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition