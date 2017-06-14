ASTOP to hold volunteer training

Assist Survivors-Treat-ment-Outreach-Prevention (ASTOP) Sexual Abuse Services will be holding a summer volunteer training seminar on June 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the ASTOP Office located at 402 Preston Lane, Redgranite.

Individuals with caring hearts who would like to advocate for sexual assault victims, survivors and families are encouraged to attend.

Assisting victims who seek help from the police or the hospital, answering crisis line calls, outreach to the community, fundraising, and office support are just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer to volunteers.

If you are interested in learning more on how you can make a difference, please contact Taylor, volunteer coordinator, at taylor@astop.org or (920) 926-5395.