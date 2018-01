Argus coloring contest winners

Winners of the Coloring Contest for 2017 include:

Age 0-3:

1st - Harrison Gruszka; 2nd - Aria Biesek; 3rd - Ellery Gruszka & Gage Gabrilska

Ages 4-6:

1st - Barbara Henry; 2nd - Leana Biesek; 3rd - Quinn Gruszka & Gwyn Gruszka

Ages 7-9

1st - Cyan Long; 2nd - Lauren Koch; 3rd - Kelsey Moore

Ages 10 -12

1st Vivian Ulm; 2nd Haylee Calderon; 3rd - Marissa Jewel

Winnings and coloring pages can be picked up at the Argus office at W7781 State Rd. 21 & 73, Wautoma.