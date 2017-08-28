Apps recognized by UW-Madison in “Thank You 72” campaign

In 2016 the University of Wisconsin-Madison launched Project 72, an initiative aimed at recognizing the powerful partnership between the university and the state’s 72 counties. This year, the university is elevating that message.

Through its recently launched “Thank You 72” campaign, UW-Madison is recognizing those whose support has helped to enhance the strength and reputation of the state’s flagship university, and Waushara County resident Jerry Apps is just one example.

Considered by many to be the preeminent voice of rural Wisconsin, Apps devoted his career to recording and telling the stories of rural people and culture in the state.

Driven to preserve and memorialize country life before its gone, Apps has written more than 35 books on rural history covering some of Wisconsin’s most iconic topics — from breweries and cheese to the restoration and conservation of his own farm, Roshara. In addition, he’s written 12 professional books and 800 articles for educators as well as documentaries with Wisconsin Public Television.

He earned three degrees from the University of Wisconsin and became a professor in UW–Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He also taught in the Department of Continuing and Vocational Education and served as its department chair for seven years.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.