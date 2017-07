Renowned daylily breeder Darrel Apps will be holding a discussion at 11 a.m. during annual Daylily Dazzle Event at Graziano Garden Center, W3280 Akron Ct., Pine River, on Saturday, July 22. The Daylily Dazzle will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with visitors having the chance to purchase Apps daylilies as well as Grazililies by Apps.

