Applications being accepted for FVTC Board of Trustees

Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is accepting applications until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 for three upcoming vacancies on the college’s District Board of Trustees. The openings are for a school district administrator, one employer member, and one employee. Each position’s term runs from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.

Dr. Dominick Madison, who currently serves as Brillion School District Administrator, holds the school district administrator position on the board that is up for reappointment. Madison currently serves as board chair and has been a member of the FVTC Board since July 2012.

Stephen Kohler of Ap-pleton holds the employer position up for reappointment on the board, and he currently serves as board secretary. Kohler, who is chief human resources officer at Community First Credit Union, was appointed to the FVTC Board in July 2012.

Dawn Rosicky, appointed to the FVTC Board in July 2015, holds the employee member position on the board up for reappointment. Rosicky serves as an accountant and tax preparer at Waypoint Financial Solutions, Inc. in Waupaca.

Per state statute, the FVTC District is governed by a nine-member board comprised of two employers, two employees, three additional (at-large) members, a school district administrator, and an elected official. Each year, the terms for three board posts expire.

