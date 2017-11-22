Annual Christmas Parade comes to Wautoma’s Main Street on Nov. 30

Prepare to bring on your Christmas Cheer when the Wautoma Rotary Club once again sponsors the annual lighted Christmas Parade through downtown Wautoma on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Those interested in participating in the parade can line up at 4:30 p.m. on Park Street. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and travel west down Main Street toward the World War II Memorial Building.

Lighted floats are encouraged with prizes being awarded for the best entries. Don’t forget to wave to Santa Claus as he makes another appearance at the conclusion of this year’s parade.

Businesses located on the parade route as well as surrounding areas are also welcome to get involved by decorating their storefronts.

Following the parade, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies provided by Wautoma’s Mayor John Nixon while you take in the tree lighting ceremony at the World War II Memorial Building, sponsored by Martz Insurance.

For more parade information, contact Peder Culver at pculver@lifequest-services.com.