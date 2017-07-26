Almond Tater Toot celebrates 54 years of rich heritage and tradition this weekend

In 1963, the Lions Club of Almond decided it wanted a way to celebrate the rich farming heritage of the community. The Lions, made up predominately of local businessmen, organized a single large fundraiser instead of multiple smaller fundraisers throughout the year, which took place on the last full weekend in July. Those dates continue as a community tradition, with this year’s celebration being held this Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

The 2017 Tater Toot will celebrate its 54th year offering musical performances by the Spicy Tie Band on Friday night, Polish Connection on Saturday afternoon and Led West on Saturday night as well as great food and a friendly atmosphere, which has been the goal of the Almond Lions Club and surrounding organizations since the festival’s inception.

Food is one of the largest draws to the Tater Toot every year, and the Almond Lions Club is appreciative for the organizations that host different food stands and meals.

“The Almond Lions Club is dedicated to the support of community programs and Lions projects on both the state and international level,” said Kip Gutke of the Almond Lions Club. “Over the years, the Lions Club has given to such groups as the Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Wisconsin Eye Bank, Lions Camp in Rosholt, Almond-Bancroft High School Scholarships, Almond Lions Halloween Party, Almond-Bancroft Booster Club, and a local Christmas food basket drive.”

