Almond-Bancroft School Board names new district administrator

The Almond-Bancroft School Board recently named Richard L. Hanson of Gilman as the new district administrator, effective July 1. Current administrator Dan Boxx, who has been with the district for 10 years, will retire on June 30.

Hanson has served as the interim administrator for the Flambeau School District since 2015. Prior to that he was superintendent of the Le Sueur-Henderson Schools in Le Sueur, MN. Hanson taught for 13 years in elementary schools of the La Crosse School District before going on to positions as elementary or middle school principal in Black River Falls, Appleton and Arcadia public school districts.

“We are pleased with the extensive experience Mr. Hanson has leading small school districts, and feel he will be a good fit for our school community,” said Almond-Bancroft School Board President Bonnie Warzynski. “And we thank Mr. Boxx for his dedicated service and wish him well in retirement.”

