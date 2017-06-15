Adams-Columbia reports about 1,900 still without power in Waushara and Marquette Counties

The Wednesday, June 15, afternoon storms resulted in power outages affecting approximately 6,700 cooperative members at Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative.

High winds, lightning and heavy rains resulted in widespread damage across a multi-county area. Reports of downed trees and extensive property damage are common, especially in the counties of Marquette and Waushara.

With many local roads impassable, ACEC tree trimming contractors worked through the night to clear paths and make it possible to rebuild electric lines destroyed by the storm. ACEC line crews worked into the night and continued their power restoration work early Thursday morning.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday morning there were 1,900 ACEC members reported without electric service. Line crews are expected to make considerable progress in restoring power today. However, it is not possible to estimate when power will be fully restored, especially in areas that suffered the most severe storm damage.

The extent of downed trees and other damage will slow power restoration work. Due to extensive property damage, it is likely that some individual properties will not be able to safely be restored to power until home repairs are made.

During storm recovery periods stay away from downed lines or any situation that looks potentially dangerous. Power lines can easily be hidden in twisted tree branches and other storm debris. Remember those lines may still be energized and should be considered extremely dangerous. Power lines can be reenergized without warning by the utility company or by improperly installed standby emergency generators in the neighborhood.

Keep your distance and warn others to stay away, too. Even well meaning work to clear downed trees to speed outage recovery time is a dangerous practice that could result in severe injury or even death. Members are advised to call the ACEC 24-hour Emergency Service Power Outage Line at 1-888-928-2232 and report any potentially dangerous conditions.