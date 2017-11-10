AARP Smart Driver Course to be offered in Waushara County

Recognizing the need to help older drivers improve their driving skills and prevent traffic accidents, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is offering a driver refresher course for mature drivers.

The four-hour classroom course will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at Waushara County Courthouse in the Demonstration Room in the lower level, and is open to drivers of any age although it is geared toward those 50 and older. Graduates of the course may be eligible for insurance discounts through their auto insurance carrier.

The AARP Smart Driver Course is the most recognized comprehensive nationwide course designed especially for the older adult driver. The class takes into consideration the physical changes of the maturing driver and identifies ways to compensate for these changes, and those who have taken the class will learn research-based driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.

