50th annual Hancock Firefighters Jamboree set for Saturday & Sunday

The Village of Hancock is pulling out all the stops when it comes to celebrating the 50th annual Hancock Firefighters Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3.

The event begins with an open house at the fire department located at 130 E. North Lake Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a full day of family-fun events on Sunday.

Food and refreshments start at 11 a.m., which includes pork that will be served until it is gone. The parade begins a noon, with cash prizes awarded for the best parade entries. The best float will receive $100, best car/truck/tractor and best miscellaneous each awarded $50.

Following the parade, the co-ed volleyball tournament and children’s waterfights will begin at 2 p.m. along with karaoke by “Buster & Sue” and music by “Southbound” to round out the day’s activities.

Don’t forget to get in on the cash raffle with the top prize of $500 will be announced at 11 p.m. as well as the auction at 9 p.m. and tractor raffle at 11 p.m., with only 200 tickets sold.