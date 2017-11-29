Wildcats defeat Tigerton at home, 28-15 on Nov. 21

The second Wild Rose girls basketball game of the season showed signs of improvement with a 28-15 win over the non-conference Tigerton Tigers on Nov. 21.

“It was a hard-fought victory tonight,” said Wild Rose Head Coach Jeff Murphy. “The basket seemed to have a lid on it most of the game, but we played through it, did enough defensively, and did enough to get the win. I’m proud of the effort from every single girl. We’ll continue to work hard and get better every single day.”

Scoring started slow, however, Wild Rose took an early 2-0 lead with a score by Abby Erickson. It took a few minutes, but Tegan Marquez was able to get the next basket for the hosts for the 4-0 lead.

The Wildcats stole the ball a number of times in the first half, and demonstrated ball control despite the missed shots by both teams. Lacy Hackney was able to extend the host’s lead, 6-0, along the way. The Tigers were finally able to get on the board with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half, 6-2.

Rachael Strey was able to score a few baskets for Wild Rose with a score coming from Tigerton between them for a 10-4 Wildcat advantage.

