Wild Rose football players receive All-Conference honors

Wild Rose High School varsity football players recognized by the Central Wisconsin Conference-Small for their contributions throughout the season included: Alec VandeCastle, 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Back, 2nd Team All-Conference Running Back and North Central All-Region Defensive Back; Tanner Deist, 1st Team All-Conference Linebacker, 2nd Team All-Conference Running Back, Defensive Player of the Year and North Central All-Region Outside Linebacker; Lucas Hackney, 1st Team All-Conference Running Back, 1st Team All-Conference Linebacker, North Central All-Region Fullback and Inside Linebacker; Andrew Henschel, 1st Team All-Conference Offensive Lineman, 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Lineman, North Central All-Region Offensive Guard and Nose Guard; Dillon Martin, 2nd Team All-Conference Defensive Lineman and All-Conference Honorable Mention Quarterback;’ Jeremiah Washington Churchville, 1st Team All-Conference Offensive Lineman, 2nd Team All-Conference Defensive Lineman; Tommy Friday, 1st Team All-Conference Tight End, 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Lineman; Ross Ehrfurth, 2nd Team All-Conference Linebacker; Travis Jansen, 2nd Team All-Conference Wide Receiver, 2nd Team All-Conference Defensive Linebacker. Not pictured: Dylan Rivers, All-Conference Honorable Mention Defensive Back.