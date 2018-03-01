Wild Rose falls to Marshfield Columbus Catholic 69-56

Despite the effort put forth by the Wild Rose boys basketball team, it would be the visiting Marshfield Columbus Catholic Dons who would head home with the 69-56 non-conference win on Dec. 28.

“I thought our kids competed,” stated Wild Rose Head Coach Jim Komp. “We did some very nice things against a very good basketball team. Our biggest concern is consistency. If we can consistently take care of the ball, we have the potential to be a good team.”

The first half of play ended with Wild Rose trailing 31-26, but Alec VandeCastle led the way for the hosts with 12 points, including a 3-pointer. Caleb Williams helped himself to 6 points, Colten Hanson 5, including a 3-point shot, and David Lauritzen a 3-pointer.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic had four scorers in the first half as well, with Jarred Mandel leading the Dons with 16 points, including four 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws. Nick Malovrh rolled up two 3-pointers, Bryce Fuerlinger, 5 points, and Noah Hansen, 4 points.

Wild Rose was determined to not let the game slip through the cracks in the second half, with VandeCastle getting an early score to cut the deficit to 3 points. This wouldn’t last long, as the Dons would extend the lead out by as much as 12 points in the second.

