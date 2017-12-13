Wild Rose Basketball Teams to compete in the Challenge of the Bells

The Wild Rose High School boys and girls basketball teams will be participating in Challenge of the Bells, a matching funds event for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Waushara County.

Bells will be rung by the basketball players at three Wild Rose businesses, C-Store/Cenex Station, Family Dollar and Lauritzen’s BP & Sports Shop, with the funds placed in the kettles during the event matched by businesses and private donors.

The event is a friendly competition that challenges both teams to do their best to promote the collection of funds for Salvation Army. The boys team will ring bells at all three businesses on Friday, Dec 15, from 4 to 5 p.m., while the girls will ring the bells at the same locations on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.