Wild Rose athletes receive All-Conference honors

Wild Rose varsity cross country and volleyball players were honored with All-Conference awards during the awards banquet at the high school. Pictured are: MacKenzie Caves, 2nd Team South Central All-Conference, cross country; Kiana Julian, 2nd Team South Central All-Conference, cross country; Hayden Schwartzman, 2nd Team South Central All-Conference, cross country; Addy Lauritzen, Central Wisconsin Conference-South Honorable Mention, volleyball; and Caleb Williams, 2nd Team South Central All-Conference, cross country.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.