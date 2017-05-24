Westfield advances eight athletes to sectional meet

The Pioneer track & field teams participated in the Black River Falls W.I.A.A. Division 2 regional on May 22.

Meet highlights included eight athletes advancing to the McFarland sectional and Claudia Johnston breaking the school record in the triple jump. Johnston’s jump of 33’10” broke the old mark previously set by Jessica Weigel at 33’9”.

Advancing athletes include:

Austin Connelly – pole vault (12’3”) and high jump (6’0”)

Payton Cummings – 800 (1:58.59)

Jordan Jenkins – 400 (52.23)

Dillon Steuck – high hurdles (15.82), 300 hurdles (44.19

Parker Peschel – triple jump (40’6 & ½”)

Matt Kittleson – shot put (41’9”)

Claudia Johnston – triple jump (33’10” - New School Record)

Mikayla Flyte – 1600 (5:36.73).