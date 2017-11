Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country athletes recognized by SCC

Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country team members honored by the South Central Conference during the Fall Sports Awards Banquet at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center, included: Creedon Abraham, 2nd Team All-Conference; Kordell Woyak, 1st Team All-Conference honors; MacKenzie Caves, 2nd Team All-Conference; and Kiana Julian, 2nd Team All-Conference. Not pictured: Hayden Schwartzman, 2nd Team All-Conference; and Caleb Williams, 2nd Team All-Conference.