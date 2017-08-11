Wautoma Soccer players receive 1st-Team All-Conference

After securing their first South Central Conference title in school history this season, five Wautoma/Wild Rose soccer players also received 1st Team All-Conference, including four unanimous selections. Receiving awards for their achievements during season at the Fall Sports Awards Banquet on Nov. 6 at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center included: (back row): Stephen Dobbertin, 1st Team All-Conference Forward; Jose Paredes, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Mid-Fielder; and Blake Rindahl, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Goalie; (front row): Juan Paredes, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Defender; and Jacob Schmidt, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Defender, SCC Defensive Player of the Year.