Wautoma Hornet QB Club to hold Annual Golf Outing July 29

Hometown Bank, with local offices in Wautoma, Redgranite, and Neshkoro, donated a signed James Lofton Jersey for the raffle at the annual Wautoma Quarterback Golf Club outing on Saturday, July 29. Prizes also include, signed Jared Abbrederis memorabilia, Badger and Packer items, Brewer and Badger tickets and tailgate packages and golf items including a Taylormade M2 Driver. The event is held at Waushara Country Club, Wautoma, with a 10 am Shotgun start. A live auction, open to everyone who wishes to attend will begin at approximately 4 pm and will be headlined by a signed Aaron Rodgers helmet. There are still a few openings for golf foursomes, sign up in person or on the phone at Waushara Country Club. Pictured are Adam Heding, QB Club President, Hillary Hammel, Hometown Bank, Ross Peterson, WHS Football Coach and member of the four-time defending champions of the QB club outing.

