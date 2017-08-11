Wautoma football players receive All-Conference honors

Wautoma High School varsity football players were recognized by the South Central Conference for their contributions throughout the season during the Fall Sports Awards Banquete at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center on Nov. 6. The athletes honored included: (back row): Michael Hernandez, 2nd Team All-Conference Defensive End; Damean Netzler, 1st Team All-Conference Inside Linebacker, 2nd Team All-Conference Center; Dante Borland, 1st Team All-Conference Tackle, 2nd Team All-Conference Lineman; Ryan Lois, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Quarterback; Cade Peterson, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Wide Receiver, 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Back, SCC Offensive Player of the Year; (front row): Marco Torres, 2nd Team All-Conference Tackle; Dustin Farrar, 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Back; Spencer Klinger, 2nd Team All-Conference Wide Receiver; Matt Kroll, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Running Back, 2nd Team All-Conference Lineman; Max Bennett, 1st Team All-Conference Return Specialist; Zach Weiss, 1st Team All-Conference Inside Linebacker; and Jesus Duran, unanimous 1st Team All-Conference Guard.