Wautoma defeats Laconia in first game of season

Ryan Lois completed 12 of 21 passes for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cade Peterson caught 9 passes for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns. Spencer Klinger caught 2 passes for 87 yards and 1 touchdown. Bryce Zuehlke ran the football 14 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. Matthew Kroll ran the football 15 times for 93 yards.

Laconia started quickly, scoring 1 minute and 17 seconds into the game. Wautoma answered by taking their first possession 65 yards capped off with a 31 yard touchdown run by Bryce Zuehlke with the extra point kick made Damean Netzler.

After a stop by the stingy Wautoma defense, the Hornets scored again on a 22 yard touchdown pass from Ryan Lois to Cade Peterson. Wautoma took a 2 touchdown lead in the second quarter when Lois connected again with Peterson from 20 yards out.

Laconia then answered with back to back touchdown drives to end the first half only down by 2 points 20 to 18.

The Hornets started the second half receiving the kickoff and driving the ball 65 yards for score. The drive was highlighted by a 54 yard run by Bryce Zuehlke who punched in the touchdown a few plays later thanks to powerful blocking by the lineman Dante Borland, Jesus Duran, Damean Netzler, Will Eagan and Marco Torres.

