Tri-County softball players receive CWC-10 All-Conference honors
Wed, 06/28/2017 - 08:00 Waushara1
Tri-County varsity softball players recently received Central Wisconsin Conference-10 All-Conference honors for their participation during an awards ceremony held at Tri-County High School. The athletes honored included: Amber Baehman, 1st Team All-Conference; Kailey Bagley, 1st Team All-Conference; and Erica Pronschinske, 1st Team All-Conference.
