Pronschinske named CWC-10 Player of the Year

Tri-County freshman pitcher Erica Pronschinske was recently named Central Wisconsin Conference-10 Softball Player of the Year during a ceremony at Tri-County High School. Pronschinske finished the season with a 13-3 overall pitching record, with 118 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA in the 97 innings she pitched. As a batter, she tallied 30 hits, 1 home run, 4 triples, 4 doubles, 29 RBIs, 32 runs scored, to end the season with a 0.545 batting average and 0.675 on base average.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.