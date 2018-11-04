New scoreboards installed at Wild Rose Middle/High School

The Wild Rose Booster Club recently announced that the new scoreboards were installed in the middle/high school gym and the rest with be installed outside as soon as the weather cooperates. The Scoreboard Raffle Winners were: David Soliv was the winner of the moped; Jay Wildner won 2nd place, $500; Jake Jansen, 3rd place, $400; Nikki Thompson, 4th place, $300; Dennis Manske, 5th place, $200; and Sam Kingston, 6th place, $100.