Eagles win over Marion, 44-38

The Almond-Bancroft girls basketball team welcomed the non-conference Marion Mustangs for their first home game of the season on Nov. 21. The Eagles were looking for a win having lost to Green Lake the week before.

The Eagles took an early lead and fought through the first half to maintain a significant scoring gap with help from six players combining for a total of 26 points, while holding their opponents to only 12.

The Mustangs began the second half in a full-court press and even though it made things tougher for the Eagles, it would be upperclassmen who would help get the ball down the court. The Mustangs held Almond-Bancroft to only 18 points in the second half while they tallied 26 points of their own.

Even though the Marion outscored the Eagles, it wasn’t enough to come back from the deficit and the Almond-Bancroft would walk away with the 44-38 home victory.

