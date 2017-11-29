Eagles soar past Manawa, 76-38

The Almond-Bancroft boys basketball team took control early and never looked back during their season opener against the non-conference Manawa Wolves on Nov. 28. The Eagles would double their opponents points to bring home a 76-38 victory.

Almond-Bancroft jumped to a very quick lead as juniors Noah Kollock and Cade Lamb hit three shots from beyond the arc within the first 3:30 of the game.

Eight of the Eagles’ nine players scored in the first half, including a 3-pointer from junior Jon Perrin. Kollock led the Eagles at the half with 20 of Almond-Bancroft’s 42 points, which doubled Manawa’s 21 points.

The second half proved to be pretty similar as the Eagles not only kept the Wolves from even slightly closing the scoring gap, but also doubled the other team’s 17 points again in the second half, 76-38. Lamb led the Eagles in scoring in the second, tallying an additional 10 points.

