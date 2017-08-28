Eagles fall to Pirates in home season opener

The Almond-Bancroft Eagles hosted the Fall River Pirates in a non-conference season opener on Aug. 18. Despite an outstanding first half by Almond-Bancroft, the Pirates pulled off a 30-21 victory over the hosts.

Noah Kollock led the Eagles as he recorded all three touchdowns and tallied seven receptions for a total of 186 yards.

The Eagles forced the Pirates to turn over the ball on downs on their first possession of the game. A few short plays and the Eagles found themselves on their own 34 yard line.

With 7:30 left on the clock in the first half, Almond-Bancroft junior quarterback Jon Perrin connected with Kollock for a 66-yard touchdown pass, putting the first points on the board, 6-0. Senior Derek Baumgartner added the extra point to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Again, the Eagles forced a turnover and continued to move down the field. On the Pirates’ 26-yard-line with 4:36 left in the first quarter, Perrin dropped back to pass, this time connecting with Kollock on a catch that had fans screaming and his teammates jumping in the air. With a missed point-after attempt, the Eagles held a 13-0 lead.

The Pirates finally put together a few good plays and with 10:55 left to play in the second quarter, Fall River junior Davyn Braker rushed 6-yards for a touchdown. The Pirates attempted a two-point conversion, but were unsuccessful.

With just over three minutes later Baumgartner, another quarterback for the Eagles, connected with Kollock, as he caught the ball and was only yards away from the end zone with a defender on his back, Kollock dove for the goal line and scored.

