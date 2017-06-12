CWC-Small names Deist Defensive Player of the Year

Wild Rose High School senior Tanner Deist was awarded the Central Wisconsin Conference-Small Football Defensive Player of the Year during the fall awards sports awards banquet on Nov. 20. Deist also was selected as 1st Team All-Conference Linebacker, 2nd Team All-Conference Running Back and North Central All-Region Outside Linebacker. Deist finished his final season with the Wildcats recording 74 total tackles, 32 solo and 42 assists, 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception for a touchdown.

