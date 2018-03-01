Cross-Training improves athletic performance

Runners have known for a long time the importance that cross-training plays in their workouts. By mixing up running with another activity such as swimming, they can decrease their chance of being injured by building strength and flexibility in muscles that running does not work. Runners are not the only ones to benefit from cross-training: all athletes can see their performance improve and their risk of injury decrease by varying their activities.

By definition, cross-training is doing a fitness workout that uses muscles in different ways. For example, a runner participating in a fitness class or biking uses her leg muscles, but is using them differently. Another cross-training example would be a basketball player, who normally does a lot of running and jumping, participating in a lower impact exercise, such as biking or swimming.

Cross-training reduces the risk of injury by spreading orthopedic stress over different muscles and joints, which can help athletes exercise more often and more frequent without putting too much strain on their knees, hips, shoulders and other joints. It also enhancing overall fitness by improving flexibility, balance, mobility and strength.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.