Area track & field advance to State at UW-LaCrosse

Wautoma sophomore Maddy Weisensel and freshman Kenzie Thom qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Division 2 Track & Field Meet after competing in sectionals on May 25 at Freedom High School. Weisensel finished the 300 Meter Hurdles with a qualifying time of 47.17 seconds, while Thom qualified for State with a triple jump of 34-07.50. Both Wautoma athletes are scheduled to compete on Friday, June 2, at UW-La Crosse.

Other area athletes who advanced include:

Westfield:

Payton Cummings: 800 Meter Run

Tri-County:

Katie Craig: 100 Meter Hurdles; 300 Meter Hurdles

Dawson Knutson: Long jump

Wild Rose:

Mike Fitzgerald: 110 M High Hurdles

David Lauritzen: Triple Jump

800 M Relay Team : Paul Hernandez, David Lauritzen, Nolan Jenkinson, Tommy Friday

1600 M Relay Team : Paul Hernandez, Tommy Friday, Hayden Schwarzman, David Lauritzen

3200 M Relay Team : Hayden Schwartzman, William Dorsett, Jacob Lund, Tommy Friday

Ashley Caswell : 100 M Dash, 200 M Dash

Candice Milne : 400 M Dash; 800 M Dash

Maya Dix: Long Jump; Triple Jump

400 M Relay Team : Olivia Jenkinson, Olivia Bennot, Maya Dix, Addy Lauritzen

800 M Relay Team : Olivia Jenkinson, Olivia Bennot, Maya Dix, Ashley Caswell

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.