Hunter Safety Field Day set for April 29

A Hunter Safety Field Day is set for Saturday, April 29, at the Wautoma Rod & Gun Club, located on E. Chicago Road.

The class is open to all students and will encompass an eight-hour day with rifle, shotgun shooting, blood trailing, zones of fire, firearm carries, shooting positions and ladder stand safety. To register for the course, email greg.dobratz@gmail.com. The class is limited to 25 students.

