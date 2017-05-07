Hunter Safety Class to be held in Bancroft
A Hunter Safety Class will be held from July 24-Aug. 2 at the Bancroft American Legion Hall.
The July 24, 26, 28, 31 and Aug. 2 classes will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., while the July 29 Range Day will start at 8 a.m. The archery class is available on Aug. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.
A customer ID is required. To get an ID, call (888) 936-7463.
To register for the class, call Ken at (715) 335-4509 or (715) 498-4769; Pat at (715) 323-5060; or Glen at (715) 366-8802.
The Bancroft American Legion Hall is located at 8340 Tennessee Walker Rd.
