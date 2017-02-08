Schwartzman succeeds at USA Junior Olympics

Wild Rose High School incoming freshman Ashton Schwartzman, 14, traveled to Lawrence, KS, to compete at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in the 100, 200, 400 Meters and Triple Jump from July 24-30. After four days of competition, Schwartzman came home with a 4th place finish in the 400 Meters crossing the finish line with a time of 51.24 and 6th place in the Triple Jump with a jump of 38’9.5. He also received 13th in the 200 Meter Dash crossing the finish line in 23.3 seconds as well as 32nd in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.72.

