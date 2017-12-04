Revita Dancers compete in Wisconsin Dells April 7 & 8
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 09:09 Waushara1
The Westfield-based Revita Dance Studio Senior Team won a platinum score and first place in the Pointe Category and took sixth place overall in their age division at the Showstopper Competition on April 7 and 8 at the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. Pictured are: Samantha Boodry, Rachel Roidt, Shelby Gray, Lillian Radzikinas, Ashley Robinson and Revita Dance Studio Director Carolina Bucker.
